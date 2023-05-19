DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCT LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-May-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 18-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.9902

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5711241

CODE: IQCT LN

ISIN: LU2023679256

