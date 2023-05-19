Canadian Solar shipped 6.1 GW of solar panels in the first three months of this year, up 68% from the first quarter of 2022.From pv magazine USA Canadian Solar, a China-based integrated solar manufacturer and energy storage systems distributor, achieved a record-breaking 6.1 GW of solar module shipments in the first quarter of 2023, marking a 68% increase compared to the 3.63 GW shipped in the first quarter of 2022. The company manufactures solar modules in Canada, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Brazil. In the first quarter of 2023, it reported net revenues of $1.7 billion, representing a 36% ...

