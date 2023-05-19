Anzeige
Freitag, 19.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+40% in wenigen Tagen! - Jetzt wird es wirklich dynamisch!
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration 19-May-2023 / 09:49 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19 May 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("the Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that Ian Mattioli MBE, Non-Executive Director of the Company, was appointed as Non-Executive Chair of Kanabo plc ("Kanabo"), a patient focused healthcare technology and medicinal cannabis company, on 9 May 2023.

Ian's role at Kanabo is not expected to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan                           Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
                                         www.numiscorp.com 
 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                         custodianreit@fticonsulting.com custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  245094 
EQS News ID:  1637311 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1637311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2023 04:49 ET (08:49 GMT)

