Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration

19 May 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("the Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company advises that Ian Mattioli MBE, Non-Executive Director of the Company, was appointed as Non-Executive Chair of Kanabo plc ("Kanabo"), a patient focused healthcare technology and medicinal cannabis company, on 9 May 2023.

Ian's role at Kanabo is not expected to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

