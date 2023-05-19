Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Cancellation of Listing

19 May 2023

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

CANCELLATION OF LISTING

Further to the announcement made on 18 April 2023, Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that the listing of ordinary shares on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and admission to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc have now been cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. (BST) today, 19 May 2023.

The Company continues to have a primary listing on the regulated market of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

For further information please contact:

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

Tony Zheng

Company Secretary

Tel: +86 571-87987700

END