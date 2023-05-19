Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+40% in wenigen Tagen! - Jetzt wird es wirklich dynamisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4ZJ | ISIN: CNE1000004S4 | Ticker-Symbol: ZHJ
Frankfurt
19.05.23
09:15 Uhr
0,765 Euro
-0,010
-1,29 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7500,79012:22
PR Newswire
19.05.2023 | 11:36
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Cancellation of Listing

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Cancellation of Listing

PR Newswire

London, May 19

19 May 2023

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

CANCELLATION OF LISTING

Further to the announcement made on 18 April 2023, Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that the listing of ordinary shares on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and admission to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc have now been cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. (BST) today, 19 May 2023.

The Company continues to have a primary listing on the regulated market of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

For further information please contact:

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
Tony Zheng
Company Secretary
Tel: +86 571-87987700

END

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.