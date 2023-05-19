DJ Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 18-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 397.4702

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27310

CODE: CWEU LN

ISIN: LU1681046188

----------------------------------------------------------------------

