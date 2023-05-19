DJ Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 18-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 571.4278

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 351863

CODE: CN1 LN

ISIN: LU1681044647

