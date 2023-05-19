Global Combined Heat Power Market Anticipated to Garner $48,399.1 Million, Growing at a 7.2% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe | Defined by Research Dive

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global combined heat power market is expected to grow primarily owing to a rise in demand for energy efficiency in the industry. Combined cycle sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.





Global Combined Heat Power Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global combined heat power market is expected to register a revenue of $48,399.1 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Combined Heat Power Market

The report has divided the combined heat power market into the following segments:

Fuel Type : natural gas, coal, biomass, and others

: natural gas, coal, biomass, and others Natural Gas - Most dominant in 2021

Strict government regulations and objectives for carbon fuels, including natural gas, are expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

Most dominant in 2021 Strict government regulations and objectives for carbon fuels, including natural gas, are expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. Capacity : Up to 10 MW, 10-150 MW, 151-300 MW, and Above 300 MW

: Up to 10 MW, 10-150 MW, 151-300 MW, and Above 300 MW Up to 10 MW - Highest market share in 2021

The need for CHPs up to 10 MW capacity is primarily driven by residential, commercial, and industrial end users, which is expected to boost the sub-segment in the 2022-2031 timeframe.

- Highest market share in 2021 The need for CHPs up to 10 MW capacity is primarily driven by residential, commercial, and industrial end users, which is expected to boost the sub-segment in the 2022-2031 timeframe. Technology : combined cycle, steam turbine, gas turbine, reciprocating engine, and others

: combined cycle, steam turbine, gas turbine, reciprocating engine, and others Combined Cycle - Most profitable in 2021

Combined cycle systems are frequently utilized in industries with significant energy demands, such as chemicals, refining, cement, pulp, paper, sugar, and pharmaceuticals, which is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Most profitable in 2021 Combined cycle systems are frequently utilized in industries with significant energy demands, such as chemicals, refining, cement, pulp, paper, sugar, and pharmaceuticals, which is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. Application : commercial, residential, industrial, and utility

: commercial, residential, industrial, and utility Industrial - Most lucrative in 2021

Combined heat power installation in industrial applications provides various advantages, including low emissions, low installation and maintenance costs, non-fuel operation, fuel availability, heat production, and energy efficiency, which is anticipated to push the sub-segment forward.

Most lucrative in 2021 Combined heat power installation in industrial applications provides various advantages, including low emissions, low installation and maintenance costs, non-fuel operation, fuel availability, heat production, and energy efficiency, which is anticipated to push the sub-segment forward. Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA Asia-Pacific- Significant market share in 2021

Increased demand for energy (heating and cooling systems) is being driven by ongoing mechanical advancements and changing climatic circumstances, which is predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Combined Heat Power Market

The rising global demand for electricity is expected to make the combined heat power market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, increasing preference for smart heating systems and a rise in R&D for technology programmes are predicted to propel the market forward. However, increasing maintenance and installation costs of combined heat power might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

A shift towards the development of renewable energy sources to reduce rising greenhouse gas emissions is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, global reinforcement of existing production plants is expected to propel the combined heat power market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Combined Heat Power Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The combined heat power market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The demand for combined heat power greatly reduced owing to the closure of manufacturing plants, disruptions in the supply chain, and the global economic slump. Moreover, the operations of the production and manufacturing sectors were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 disease pandemic, which further hampered the expansion of the combined heat power market for automation. These factors significantly hindered market growth amidst the pandemic.

Key Players of the Global Combined Heat Power Market

The major players of the market include

Caterpillar Inc

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Mitsubishi heavy Industries ltd

Cummins

General Electric

Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd

ENER-G Rudox

Veolia

ABB Limited

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in January 2023, Centrica, a global provider of energy solutions and services, announced a partnership with 2G Energy AG to deliver 100% hydrogen-ready combined heat and power (CHP) systems to consumers.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

