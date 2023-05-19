Shufti Pro advances its KYC solution that promises to increase the onboarding rate to 100% with unbeatable security and reduce fraud risk.

Shufti Pro, a leading ID verification service provider, upgrades its KYC service to guarantee a 100% increase in onboarding rate for businesses with unbeatable security. With an advanced KYC service, Shufti Pro aims to make customer onboarding processes faster, easier, and more secure for global companies.

Businesses nowadays lose many experienced and legitimate customers due to archaic, slow, and frustrating onboarding processes. For this reason, companies look for an efficient and secure way that streamlines the onboarding process for legitimate customers. Shufti Pro's advancement in KYC services offers higher security and accuracy by using AI algorithms to cross-check user data and identify fraudulent activities. The advanced KYC service guarantees increased onboarding rates by 100%, helping businesses to confidently onboard customers with a reduced risk of fraud whilst complying with KYC regulations.

Shufti Pro provides AI-based IDV solutions to enterprises in the Fintech, Regtech, banking, and many more industries. The company offers IDV solutions to companies of all sizes due to its global reach and has an unprecedented verification accuracy rate of 99%. The company is advancing its KYC service to revolutionise the onboarding process.

"We are committed to providing businesses with the most advanced identity verification solutions," said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro. "With our advanced KYC service, we are taking our commitment to the next level by offering businesses a reliable solution that increases their onboarding rate to 100% whilst providing unbeatable security."

Shufti Pro has recently introduced a Risk Assessment Service that analyses clients' risk factors and identifies and prevents fraud. The company also won the World Financial Award for outstanding use of AI in 2022 and released its ID fraud report 2022, showing no signs of identity fraud slowing down in the coming years. To read the full report, click here.

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has six international offices and has launched 17 complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017.

