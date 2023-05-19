Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Anticipated to Garner $26,392.3 Million, Growing at a 19.1% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [237-Pages] | Described by Research Dive

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global recruitment process outsourcing market is expected to grow primarily due to the rising attrition rate across many industries. IT and telecom sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.





Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global recruitment process outsourcing market is expected to register a revenue of $26,392.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market

The report has divided the recruitment process outsourcing market into the following segments:

Type : permanent staffing, flexible staffing, and others

: permanent staffing, flexible staffing, and others Flexible Staffing - Most profitable in 2021

Flexible staffing helps to fill vacant positions by recruiting part-time, temporary or independent workers, which is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Most profitable in 2021 Flexible staffing helps to fill vacant positions by recruiting part-time, temporary or independent workers, which is expected to propel the sub-segment forward. End user : BFSI, IT and telecom, ITES and BPO, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, and others

: BFSI, IT and telecom, ITES and BPO, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, and others IT and Telecom - Most lucrative in 2021

IT and telecom are critical components of today's corporate environment. Companies all across the world have taken advantage of technological breakthroughs to transform their day-to-day operations, which is anticipated to push the sub-segment forward.

Most lucrative in 2021 IT and telecom are critical components of today's corporate environment. Companies all across the world have taken advantage of technological breakthroughs to transform their day-to-day operations, which is anticipated to push the sub-segment forward. Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA Asia-Pacific - Significant market share in 2021

The rising number of new contracts signed in this region is predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Access to the Complete PDF Sample of the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market

Dynamics of the Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market

The increasing use of web-based and cloud-based software and services, which helps streamline ROP, is expected to make the recruitment process outsourcing market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, the usage of recruitment process outsourcing to improve scalability is predicted to propel the market forward. However, an increasing communication gap concerning the recruitment process outsourcing might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

The rising demand to lower overhead expenses and have a successful recruitment procedure is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing focus placed by organizations on lowering recruitment costs and key competencies is expected to propel the recruitment process outsourcing market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market

Unavoidable COVID-19 consequences for businesses had an adverse impact on the economy as well as the ability of firms and organizations to endure difficult times. However, during the pandemic period, organizations were hiring employees by following COVID-19 norms, and their employees were working remotely. Hence, organizations started adopting recruitment process outsourcing solutions increasingly. These factors are projected to fuel the market growth amidst the pandemic.

Speak with an Analyst or Schedule a call to get more Industry Insights on the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market

Key Players of the Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market

The major players of the market include

ManpowerGroup Solutions

Alexander Mann Solutions

Hudson Global Inc

Randstad Holdings NV

IBM Corporation

ADP LLC

Orion Talent

Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting Group

Advantage Resourcing America Inc

Cielo Inc

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in December 2021, KellyOCG®, a leading global supplier of workforce strategy, operations, and solutions with knowledge of the entire talent supply chain, launched two new RPO solutions, KellyOCG GO and KellyOCG Boost RPO, that support both high- and low-volume hiring and link companies of all sizes to top talent more quickly and affordably.

Granular Research on Specific Regions or Segments of Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market & Avail 10%OFF

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market:

What's New in Recruitment Process Outsourcing? Exploring the Latest Developments and Trends

Growing Applications of Recruitment Process Outsourcing in the Industrial Sector to Propel the Growth of the Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market by 2031

Some Trending Article Links:

The Global Employee Communication Software Market Size is predicted to be valued at $2,550.5 million by 2031

The Global Enterprise Data Management Market Share is predicted to be valued at $ 224,520.1 million by 2031

The Global Contingent Workforce Management Market Size is predicted to be valued at $465,192.9 billion by 2031

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-recruitment-process-outsourcing-market-anticipated-to-garner-26-392-3-million-growing-at-a-19-1-cagr-in-the-2022-2031-timeframe-237-pages--described-by-research-dive-301829360.html