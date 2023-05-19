TU Delft scientists have built a tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell with a new approach to interface engineering. The device has an open-circuit voltage of 1.81 V, a short-circuit current of 18.1 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 75.0%.A research group led by Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands has developed a new solar cell for applications in perovskite-silicon tandem PV devices. "Our findings demonstrate the potential of using (n)nc-SiOx:H and (n)nc-Si:H interfacial layers in tandem solar cells to minimize reflection losses at the interfaces between the perovskite and silicon sub-cells," ...

