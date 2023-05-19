Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+40% in wenigen Tagen! - Jetzt wird es wirklich dynamisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XH | ISIN: CNE1000002K5 | Ticker-Symbol: CIAH
Tradegate
18.05.23
19:10 Uhr
0,344 Euro
+0,018
+5,52 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3360,37014:50
0,3300,36414:52
PR Newswire
19.05.2023 | 14:24
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Eastern Airlines shines at China Brand Day events

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Brand Day events kicked off at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in mid-May, joined by over 1,000 Chinese brands.

China Brand Day

At the events, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) displayed its cabin services, in-flight meals, technological and innovative products and other interactive experiences with an aim to build an immersive experience for visitors, which well indicated the company's commitment to creating splendid experiences for travelers with targeted and meticulous services.

A newly developed mixed reality (MR) headset was a big hit at the China Brand Day. It integrates mobile equipment and digital technologies, and is widely used in aviation scenarios. The equipment attracted a number of visitors.

Besides, CEA also exhibited a smart bracelet that is able to sense staff members' motions in baggage handling and thus improve their work efficiency and ensure their occupational health. The bracelet is the first of its kind in the civil aviation industry and is gradually being distributed to relevant CEA employees.

At the center of CEA's exhibition booth, there were in-flight meals and drinks newly launched by CEA's Excellent Sky Chef, including the MU Catering "Zhen", MU Catering "Huan", MU Noodles and MU Tea series. International passengers flying to and from China with CEA will have the opportunity to enjoy delicious food served by CEA's "Lingyan" crews.

CEA also attended a conference on the global communication of Chinese brands, a sub-event of the China Brand Day, to share the excellent stories of CEA.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=440802
Caption: China Brand Day

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=440809
Caption: China Brand Day

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=440810
Caption: China Brand Day

China Brand Day

China Brand Day

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081256/1_CEA.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081257/2_CEA.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081255/3_CEA.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-eastern-airlines-shines-at-china-brand-day-events-301829501.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.