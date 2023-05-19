Curated Mental Health: Curated Marks Mental Health Awareness Month With Educational Campaign

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Curated, a prominent New York-based mental health practice specializing in psychedelic-assisted therapy, is launching an educational campaign to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month. This initiative aims to enlighten the public about various aspects of mental health and the innovative treatments offered.

The campaign will feature weekly Reels, each addressing a unique aspect of mental health. Discussions will span a range of topics, from the significance of Mental Health Awareness Month to breaking down the stigma surrounding psychedelic therapy. The content will also shed light on the groundbreaking treatments offered at Curated, such as Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and how they complement traditional therapies.

Additionally, the campaign will cover patient safety during treatment, the role of self-care in mental wellness, and how to support loved ones with mental health concerns. It will also emphasize the importance of seeking professional help for mental health concerns and provide tips for building an effective therapeutic relationship with a mental health provider.

This campaign reaffirms Curated's commitment to fostering awareness and understanding of mental health, contributing to a healthier, more informed society.

For more information about Curated and its services, visit www.curatedmentalhealth.com.

Contact Information

Amanda Mamede

PR Manager

amamede@curatedmh.com

9294905525

SOURCE: Curated Mental Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755702/Curated-Marks-Mental-Health-Awareness-Month-With-Educational-Campaign