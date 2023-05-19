Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+40% in wenigen Tagen! - Jetzt wird es wirklich dynamisch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.05.2023 | 15:02
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Curated Mental Health: Curated Marks Mental Health Awareness Month With Educational Campaign

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Curated, a prominent New York-based mental health practice specializing in psychedelic-assisted therapy, is launching an educational campaign to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month. This initiative aims to enlighten the public about various aspects of mental health and the innovative treatments offered.

The campaign will feature weekly Reels, each addressing a unique aspect of mental health. Discussions will span a range of topics, from the significance of Mental Health Awareness Month to breaking down the stigma surrounding psychedelic therapy. The content will also shed light on the groundbreaking treatments offered at Curated, such as Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and how they complement traditional therapies.

Additionally, the campaign will cover patient safety during treatment, the role of self-care in mental wellness, and how to support loved ones with mental health concerns. It will also emphasize the importance of seeking professional help for mental health concerns and provide tips for building an effective therapeutic relationship with a mental health provider.

This campaign reaffirms Curated's commitment to fostering awareness and understanding of mental health, contributing to a healthier, more informed society.

For more information about Curated and its services, visit www.curatedmentalhealth.com.

Contact Information

Amanda Mamede
PR Manager
amamede@curatedmh.com
9294905525

SOURCE: Curated Mental Health

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755702/Curated-Marks-Mental-Health-Awareness-Month-With-Educational-Campaign

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.