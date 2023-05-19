Ayana Renewable Power says it will develop more than 1 GW of solar and wind capacity, supplemented with a storage solution, to ensure round-the-clock power supplies.From pv magazine India Ayana Renewable Power, a Bengaluru-based renewable energy platform, has secured a project to supply 300 MW of renewable energy to REMCL, a joint venture between the Indian Ministry of Railways and RITES Ltd. Ayana Renewable Power won the capacity at a levelized tariff of INR 4.1 ($0.050)/kWh via its Project Nine Renewable Energy subsidiary, in a reverse bid auction for 900 MW of capacity tendered by REMCL. To ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...