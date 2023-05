Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp As from May 22, 2023, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from HEL Warrants to HEL Warrants Extend ME. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Market Segment New Market Segment SE0020182608 HEL Warrants HEL Warrants Extend ME SE0020182616 HEL Warrants HEL Warrants Extend ME Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260