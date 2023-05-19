Anzeige
Freitag, 19.05.2023
19.05.2023 | 15:58
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sunstone IV hf. - Bonds (MILA 300929) admitted to trading on May 22, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:       Sunstone IV hf.                     
2  Org. no:      6209212540                       
3  LEI         549300SB6XHSHWSEXT96                  
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)   MILA 300929                       
5  ISIN code      IS0000034445                      
6  CFI code      DBFSFR                         
7  FISN númer     SUNSTONE IV/2.20 BD 20290930              
8  Bonds/bills:    Bond                          
9  Total issued    6.000.000.000                      
   amount                                   
10 Total amount    -                            
   previously issued                             
11 Amount issued at  6.000.000.000                      
   this time                                 
12 Denomination in   20.000.000                       
   CSD                                    
13 Listed on Nasdaq  Yes                           
   Stock Exchange                               
                                        
  Amortization -                               
   Cash Flow                                 
14 Amortization type  Irregular payments                   
15 Amortization type, Payments of principal and interests shall be made in 14 
   if other      payments, semi-annually, at 30 March and 30 September 
             each year, for the first time 30 March 2023. At the  
             first three payment dates no principal payments shall 
             be made. At the next 10 payment dates installments   
             shall be made as if the bond is 35 year annuity. At the
             last payment date all remaining principal shall be   
             made.                         
            ---------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency      ISK                           
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date     September 30, 2022                   
19 First ordinary   September 30, 2024                   
   installment date                              
20 Total number of   10                           
   installments                                
21 Installment     2                            
   frequency                                 
22 Maturity date    September 30, 2029                   
23 Interest rate    2,2%                          
24 Floating interest                              
   rate, if                                  
   applicable                                 
25 Floating interest                              
   rate, if other                               
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound   Simple                         
   interest                                  
28 Simple/compound,                              
   if other                                  
29 Day count      30E/360                         
   convention                                 
30 Day count                                  
   convention, if                               
   other                                   
31 Interest from date September 30, 2022                   
32 First ordinary   March 30, 2023                     
   coupon date                                
33 Coupon frequency  2                            
34 Total number of   14                           
   coupon payments                              
35 If irregular cash  Payments of principal and interests shall be made in 14 
   flow, then how   payments, semi-annually, at 30 March and 30 September 
             each year, for the first time 30 March 2023. At the  
             first three payment dates no principal payments shall 
             be made. At the next 10 payment dates installments   
             shall be made as if the bond is 35 year annuity. At the
             last payment date all remaining principal shall be   
             made.                         
            ---------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price /    Clean price                       
   clean price                                
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is No                           
   a bank holiday,                              
   does payment                                
   include accrued                              
   interest for days                             
   missing until                               
   next business                               
   day?                                    
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed       Yes                           
40 Name of index    CPI                           
            ---------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or   Daily Index                       
   monthly index                               
42 Daily index or                               
   monthly index, if                             
   other                                   
43 Base index value  5550467                         
44 Index base date   September 30, 2022                   
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option     No                           
46 Put option     No                           
47 Convertible     No                           
48 Credit rating                                
   (rating agency,                              
   date)                                   
49 Additional     For full information on the bonds, this Appendix-Term  
   information     sheet must be read in conjunction with the rest of the 
             Bond issue description.                
            ---------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
50 Registered at CSD  Yes                           
51 Securities     Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð                 
   depository                                 
52 Date of       May 16, 2023                      
   Application for                              
   Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval  May 17, 2023                      
   of Application                               
   for Admission to                              
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission  May 22, 2023                      
   to trading                                 
55 Order book ID    MILA_300929                       
56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds                     
57 Market       Iceland Cash Bond Trading                
58 List population   ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS                   
   name                                    
59 Static volatility  No                           
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic volatility No                           
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR identifier  BOND - Bonds                      
62 Bond type      CRPB - Corporate Bond
