NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sunstone IV hf. - Bonds (MILA 300929) admitted to trading on May 22, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Sunstone IV hf. 2 Org. no: 6209212540 3 LEI 549300SB6XHSHWSEXT96 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) MILA 300929 5 ISIN code IS0000034445 6 CFI code DBFSFR 7 FISN númer SUNSTONE IV/2.20 BD 20290930 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued 6.000.000.000 amount 10 Total amount - previously issued 11 Amount issued at 6.000.000.000 this time 12 Denomination in 20.000.000 CSD 13 Listed on Nasdaq Yes Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Irregular payments 15 Amortization type, Payments of principal and interests shall be made in 14 if other payments, semi-annually, at 30 March and 30 September each year, for the first time 30 March 2023. At the first three payment dates no principal payments shall be made. At the next 10 payment dates installments shall be made as if the bond is 35 year annuity. At the last payment date all remaining principal shall be made. --------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date September 30, 2022 19 First ordinary September 30, 2024 installment date 20 Total number of 10 installments 21 Installment 2 frequency 22 Maturity date September 30, 2029 23 Interest rate 2,2% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound Simple interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date September 30, 2022 32 First ordinary March 30, 2023 coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of 14 coupon payments 35 If irregular cash Payments of principal and interests shall be made in 14 flow, then how payments, semi-annually, at 30 March and 30 September each year, for the first time 30 March 2023. At the first three payment dates no principal payments shall be made. At the next 10 payment dates installments shall be made as if the bond is 35 year annuity. At the last payment date all remaining principal shall be made. --------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / Clean price clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is No a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI --------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or Daily Index monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 5550467 44 Index base date September 30, 2022 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional For full information on the bonds, this Appendix-Term information sheet must be read in conjunction with the rest of the Bond issue description. --------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 52 Date of May 16, 2023 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval May 17, 2023 of Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission May 22, 2023 to trading 55 Order book ID MILA_300929 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS name 59 Static volatility No guards 60 Dynamic volatility No guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond