RPlus Energies has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with investor-owned utility Idaho Power to install the 200 MW Pleasant Valley Solar project in Ada County, Idaho.From pv magazine USA Social media company Meta, in its ongoing quest to power all of its data centers with renewable energy, has moved into the US state of Idaho. The operator of the Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook apps has turned to a Salt Lake City-based project developer to build what could become the largest utility-scale solar project in Idaho to support its data operations in Boise, at 200 MW of power capacity. Project ...

