Amaroq Minerals Ltd.: Notice of Iceland Capital Markets Day

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ First North:AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce that it will be holding a Capital Markets Day for the Icelandic market on Friday 2 June.

Amaroq's Board and senior management will provide an overview of the Company's strategy and growth plans, in addition to an update on plans for the Company's Main Market listing in Iceland.

Attendees will have the opportunity to address questions to the management team.

Event details

The event will be held at the new headquarters of Landsbankinn at Reykjastræti 6, 101 Reykjavík, from 9.00am to 11.00am Iceland time, GMT.

To attend the event in person, please click on the following link for registration: https://www.landsbankinn.is/amaroq-minerals

Webcast registration

The event will be broadcast live to enable remote access to the meeting.

Please register for the webcast at the following link: https://www.landsbankinn.is/amaroq-minerals

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO

+354 665 2003

eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Callum Stewart

Varun Talwar

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

John Prior

Hugh Rich

Dougie Mcleod

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)

Ellert Arnarson

Ellert.Arnarson@landsbankinn.is

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson

+44 (0) 1483 413500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Charlie Dingwall

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter

Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement contains does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756132/CORRECTION-BY-SOURCE-Notice-of-Iceland-Capital-Markets-Day