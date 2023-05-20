Anzeige
Samstag, 20.05.2023
20.05.2023 | 15:02
Burger Lounge Announces Spring Happenings

Notable promotions and limited time offers at Burger Lounge for the Spring season.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2023 / Spring is a busy time of year at Burger Lounge, as there are multiple Limited Time Offer items being released, as well as some exciting holidays and promotions.

May 24: New Limited Time Offer Item - Burger Lounge Western Burger

Burger Lounge is proud to introduce the new limited time offer item, the BL Western Burger! This burger features a 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, BL onion rings, and tangy BBQ sauce. Available in-store or online beginning May 24.

May 28: National Hamburger Day - $5 Classic Burgers All Day

To celebrate National Hamburger Day, Burger Lounge is offering $5 Classic burgers all day long on May 28. Valid in-store and online with code CLASSIC.

May 29: Memorial Day - 10% off for Military

To honor the men and women who have served our country, Burger Lounge is offering 10% off to all active and retired military personnel on Memorial Day. Valid in-store only.

May 31: Pride - Pride Shake, $1 from Every Berry Proud Shake Sold is Donated to Local LGBT Centers

As a company that has always valued diversity and inclusivity, Burger Lounge is proud to celebrate Pride with the Berry Proud shake. This shake features fresh blueberries blended into hand-scooped vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. For every Berry Proud shake sold, $1 will be donated to the San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles LGBT centers to help support the community.

June 1: Promotion - Gift for Grads - Buy $50 Get $10

To celebrate the graduating class of 2023, Burger Lounge is offering a gift card promotion. From June 1 to June 30, when you buy $50 worth of gift cards at Burger Lounge, you'll receive a $10 gift card to use on your next visit. Available in-store or online.

Every Tuesday, Ongoing: Kids Eat Free Tuesdays

On Tuesdays, enjoy a free kid's meal with the purchase of an entrée. Valid In-store or online with code KIDS.

Every Monday through Thursday, Ongoing: Lounge Hour

Enjoy 50% off chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, sides, beer & wine, Monday through Thursday from 3-5pm. Valid in-store only.

###

About Burger Lounge (www.burgerlounge.com): Burger Lounge is an American fast-casual restaurant that opened its flagship location in the charming beach town of La Jolla in 2007 by founder J. Dean Loring.

Burger Lounge was born from the underlying philosophy that superior flavor and freshness come from ethically and sustainably grown ingredients that are primarily organic, non-GMO and sourced from responsible growers and family ranchers. With 24 restaurants in California, the original grass-fed burger joint continues to delight guests with a variety of burger options, truly healthy salads, hand-cut fries, crispy onion rings, and hand-scooped milkshakes.

Contact Information

Sirena Briant
Marketing Coordinator
sirena@burgerlounge.com
6199876370

SOURCE: Burger Lounge

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756164/Burger-Lounge-Announces-Spring-Happenings

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
