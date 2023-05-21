A little bit of a holiday week in Vienna with low trading volume, although we had an exchange expiry day on the options and futures markets. ATX TR climbed 0,74 percent and best stocks came from the second row: Porr and Polytec with 8 percent up and Marinomed with 7 percent. News came from Freqentis, AT&S, Vienna Airport, Agrana, UBM and Austrian Post. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,74% to 6.872,6 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 4,18%. Up to now there were 52 days with a positive and 45 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 8,48% away, from the low 7,63%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,33%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,3%. These are the best-performers this week: Porr 8,39% in front of Polytec Group 7,92% and ...

