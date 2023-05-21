Frequentis: Frequentis, a global supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks, recently received an order for the communication system Asgard from Germany. The order includes a total of 26 integrated control centers, three emergency control centers, the fire brigade operations center in Munich, as well as equipment for the training and test environment for the fire brigade school in Geretsried. Frequentis was also awarded the contract for the new procurement of the emergency call and radio query system for the control centers of the Integrated Control Center Saarland (ILS). The ILS has been in active operation since February 2023. Asgard is used to take emergency calls, alert the emergency services or coordinate rescue ...

