

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release March figures for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Orders are expected to rise 0.7 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year after slipping 4.5 percent on month and jumping 9.8 percent on year in February.



Taiwan will see April figures for export orders and unemployment. Export orders are expected to sink 13.9 percent on year after tumbling 25.7 percent in March. The jobless rate is called steady at 3.59 percent.



The People's Bank of China will announce its latest loan prime rate, with forecasts calling for no change at 3.65 percent.



Hong Kong will provide April numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.8 percent on year, up from 1.7 percent in March.



