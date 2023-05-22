Muscat, Oman--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2023) - House of Waqt, a renowned global luxury watch and accessories brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of their distinctive showroom, featuring exquisite limited edition and collectors watches, along with an innovative "Design Your Own Watch" lab and exclusive timepieces (1 out of 1). This showroom, the first of its kind for this caliber of timepieces, will also showcase House of Waqt's new category of watches, augmenting their existing celebrated Waqt Watches collection.

"We commission our watches as timeless timepieces for now and the future," says Abdulwahab Al Maimani, chairman of House of Waqt. The company prides itself on crafting three distinct types of watches: Casual, Luxury, and Exclusive.

The House of Waqt's casual watches are impeccably designed to appeal to a wide demographic, aged 18-65, and can be purchased globally through the online store at www.waqtbyoffice.com. The exclusive collection, however, targets watch collectors and enthusiasts, who may view and purchase these unique pieces at the House of Waqt showroom or online at www.houseofwaqt.com. Casual watches are well-suited for daily wear, and luxury ones are crafted to be worn specifically on noteworthy events.

Looking ahead, House of Waqt is keen to harness cutting-edge technologies for the development of future timepieces, striving to become a visionary pioneer in watchmaking field. The brand's plans incorporate the implementation of AI-embedded design labs, a new class of manufacturing, and the introduction of electromechanical timepieces, propelling traditional watchmaking into a new era.

For further details about House of Waqt and their collections, please visit www.waqtbyoffice.com.

About House of Waqt:

House of Waqt is a globally operated watches and accessories brand. Their collections are crafted from premium materials and the product of masterful craftsmanship, providing a wide raft of mechanical automatic watches, mechanical chronograph watches, premium quartz watches, sport watches, diver watches, and pilot watches.

Since their inception in 2020, House of Waqt has been releasing multiple successful collections like the GMT watches, exquisite limited edition custom watches, and the ARCAL collection, which creatively integrates Arabic Calligraphy into the design of the timepieces. The brand expanded its offerings in 2022, introducing the sophisticated Founder's Signature automatic mechanical watches.

Contact

Contact Name: Abdulwahab Al Maimani

Email: abdulwahab@abdulwahaboffice.com

Contact number: +447537188454

Country: The United Kingdom

City: London

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166467