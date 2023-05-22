

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.0829 against the euro and a 5-day low of 0.8969 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0805 and 0.8992, respectively.



The greenback slipped to 137.49 against the yen and 1.2472 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 137.91 and 1.2439, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged down to 0.6667, 0.6292 and 1.3485 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6645, 0.6273 and 1.3494, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 0.88 against the franc, 133.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the pound, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.64 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



