Holcim will deploy up to 1,000 electric trucks from Volvo by 2030. Delivery for the first trucks will start in the fourth quarter of 2023. This is the largest commercial order to date for Volvo electric trucks. Both companies are founding members of the First Movers Coalition (FMC), a coalition of companies that use their purchasing power to create early markets for innovative clean technologies. The deal is part of a wider partnership between Holcim and Volvo Group to deploy electric trucks across Holcim's operations in Europe between now and 2030. Replacing diesel trucks with electric ones will reduce CO 2 emissions from road transport by up to 50% per year. Jan Jenisch, Holcim Chairman and CEO: "The net-zero transition requires deep collaboration across value chains. We are excited to be partnering with Volvo to decarbonize our European operations' logistics with electric fleets, advancing our goal to reach 30% of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks by 2030." Martin Lundstedt, President & CEO Volvo Group: "Long-term collaboration and a strong commitment to really make a difference are essential for making big CO 2 reductions a reality. I'm very proud of the partnership we have developed with Holcim, and the results we are achieving together." The agreement will contribute to the sustainability targets set by both Holcim and Volvo Group. In addition to being members of the FMC, both companies are committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which drives ambitious, science-based climate action in the private sector. In November 2022 Holcim launched its upgraded 2030 climate targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative SBTi, in line with its sector's new 1.5°C science-based framework. With these upgraded targets, Holcim confirms its commitment to decarbonize building in line with the most advanced science. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.

About the Volvo Group

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to SEK 473 billion (EUR 45 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit volvogroup.com For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup / @transportforu

