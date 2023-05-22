Regulatory News:

As required under article 15 of the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important holdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Law") and the related Royal Decree of February 14, 2008, Azelis Group NV, hereby announces that the outstanding share capital and number of shares of Azelis Group NV as of 19 May 2023 are as follows:

Situation per: September 21, 2021 May 19, 2023 Difference Share Capital 5.679.999.978,00 5.879.999.963,10 199.999.985,10 Total number of voting securities 233.846.153 243.921.719 10.075.566 Total number of voting rights (= denominator) 233.846.153 243.921.719 10.075.566

Each of these ordinary shares carries one voting right at the general meeting of shareholders and these shares thus represent the denominator for the purposes of transparency notifications under the Law (i.e. notifications in the case of (a.o.) reaching, crossing or falling below the statutory or legal thresholds). Azelis Group NV's articles of association provide for an additional statutory transparency threshold of 3%.

No options or warrants have been issued that entitle their holder to shares, nor shares without voting rights.

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

