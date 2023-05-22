Anzeige
Montag, 22.05.2023
GlobeNewswire
22.05.2023 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 21/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-05-22 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government      VLN  
   30.06.2023                    securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 08.05.2023 - Grab2Go GRB2G            Public offering   TLN  
   06.06.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 22.05.2023 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs   Interim report, 3  RIG  
   26.05.2023  LJM1R                months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.05.2023 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L        Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.05.2023 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T       Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.05.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government      VLN  
         LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B       securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.05.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L         Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.05.2023 Nordecon NCN1T           Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.05.2023 Apranga APG1L            Dividend payment   VLN  
                           starting date       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 23.05.2023 - Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A   Buyback       TLN  
   02.06.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.05.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T         Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.05.2023 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T      Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.05.2023 Modera MODE             Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.05.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Dividend ex-date   TLN  
         Capital EFCUPFFT                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.05.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.05.2023 Grigeo GRG1L            Dividend payment   VLN  
                           starting date       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2023 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA      Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2023 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas  Interim report, 3  RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R     months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R         Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2023 Grigeo GRG1L            Interim report, 3  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2023 Hepsor HPR1T            Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Dividend record   TLN  
         Capital EFCUPFFT          date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.05.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L         Dividend payment   VLN  
                           starting date       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.05.2023 LHV Group LHVB060028A        Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.05.2023 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R      Interim report, 3  RIG  
   31.05.2023                    months          



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
