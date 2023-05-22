Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 21/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-05-22 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2023 - Grab2Go GRB2G Public offering TLN 06.06.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2023 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 3 RIG 26.05.2023 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2023 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2023 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2023 Nordecon NCN1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2023 Apranga APG1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2023 - Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A Buyback TLN 02.06.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2023 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2023 Modera MODE Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Dividend ex-date TLN Capital EFCUPFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2023 Grigeo GRG1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2023 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2023 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas Interim report, 3 RIG apseklošanas stacija SCM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2023 Grigeo GRG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2023 Hepsor HPR1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Dividend record TLN Capital EFCUPFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2023 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Dividend payment VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2023 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2023 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG 31.05.2023 months For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.