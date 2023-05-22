Anzeige
Montag, 22.05.2023
WKN: A0B6WB | ISIN: LT0000111650 | Ticker-Symbol: XIC
22.05.23
22.05.2023 | 08:10
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the three months of 2023

On the 22nd of May 2023 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipedos nafta holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the Group's financial results for the three months of 2023 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2023_Q1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8dc1c0a0-c195-46f8-990a-953e06d9aa6e)

