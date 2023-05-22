DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading 22-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 07.30 today, 22 May 2023. Oscillate plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: MUSH ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 --- The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: [**aqseregulation@aquis.eu**](mailto:aqseregulation@aquis.eu) Website: [**www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange**](http://www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1637755 22-May-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1637755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)