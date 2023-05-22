DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading

The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, at the request of the issuer, with effect from market openning today 22 May 2023: British Honey Company plc Ordinary shares Symbol: BHC ISIN: GB00BL4Q0333

--- Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: [**aqseregulation@aquis.eu**](mailto:aqseregulation@aquis.eu) Website: [**www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange**](http://www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange)

