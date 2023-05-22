Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897947 | ISIN: FI0009002158 | Ticker-Symbol: UPN
Tradegate
22.05.23
09:29 Uhr
26,720 Euro
+0,120
+0,45 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPONOR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPONOR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,68026,78010:02
26,66026,76010:02
GlobeNewswire
22.05.2023 | 08:34
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: INSIDE INFORMATION: ALIAXIS ANNOUNCES AN ALL-CASH PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN UPONOR CORPORATION

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION
ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. 



INSIDE INFORMATION: ALIAXIS ANNOUNCES AN ALL-CASH PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL
SHARES IN UPONOR CORPORATION 



Unari Holding Oy, inside information, 22 May 2023, 9:30 a.m. (EEST)



 -- Aliaxis announces a voluntary all-cash public tender offer for all the
   issued and outstanding shares in Uponor.

 -- The offer price is EUR 25.75 in cash for each issued and outstanding share
   in Uponor, representing a premium of approximately 54.7 percent compared to
   the closing price (EUR 16.64) of the Uponor share on the official list of
   Nasdaq Helsinki on 13 April 2023, the last unaffected closing price prior
   to Aliaxis reaching a 5.0 percent stake in Uponor.

 -- The tender offer delivers immediate and derisked value to Uponor's
   shareholders,

amidst heightened uncertainties in the operating environment and volatility
   in financial markets.

 -- The combination would create a global leader in water management solutions
   with a shared European heritage, complementary geographic and product fit
   and a strategy with sustainability at its core,

creating further value for its employees, customers and other stakeholders.

 -- The tender offer is conditional on, among other things, an acceptance
   threshold of more than 50 percent of the outstanding shares in Uponor.

 -- Aliaxis does not anticipate any material substantive issues with respect to
   obtaining any necessary regulatory approvals, and the completion of the
   tender offer is expected to occur early in the fourth quarter of 2023.

 -- As at the date of this announcement, Aliaxis holds 14,677,424 shares in
   Uponor, representing approximately 20.16 percent of the issued and
   outstanding shares in Uponor (excluding treasury shares).


Aliaxis SA/NV (together with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, "Aliaxis")
hereby announces through its Finnish subsidiary Unari Holding Oy (the
"Offeror"), a Finnish private limited liability company, a voluntary all-cash
public tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Uponor
Corporation ("Uponor" or the "Company") that are not held by Uponor or any of
its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender
Offer"). The holders of Shares will be offered a cash consideration of EUR
25.75 for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Offer Price"). 



KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND SUMMARY OF THE TENDER OFFER



 -- The Offer Price is EUR 25.75 in cash, subject to any adjustments as set out
   in section "The Tender Offer in Brief" below.




 -- The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately:




 -- 54.7 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 16.64) of the Uponor share
   on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") on 13 April
   2023, the last unaffected closing price prior to Aliaxis Holdings SA
   ("Aliaxis Holdings") reaching a 5.0 percent stake in Uponor;

 -- 48.8 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
   17.30) of the Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during
   the three months ended on 14 April 2023 (inclusive), the last trading day
   prior to the date of Aliaxis' release concerning its non-binding intention
   to make an all-cash public tender offer for all Shares published on 17
   April 2023 (the "Intention Release");

 -- 59.3 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR
   16.16) of the Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during
   the six months ended on 14 April 2023 (inclusive); and

 -- 35.5 percent compared to the highest closing price (EUR 19.00) of the
   Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during the 12 months
   ended on 14 April 2023 (inclusive).




 -- The Tender Offer values Uponor's total equity at approximately EUR 1,875
   million (disregarding the 406,934 shares held in treasury by Uponor).




 -- The completion of the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver
   by the Offeror of certain conditions on or prior to the Offeror's
   announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer including, among
   others, obtaining merger control clearances and all other necessary
   regulatory approvals and the Offeror (together with persons acting in
   concert with the Offeror) having gained control of more than 50 percent of
   the Shares and votes in Uponor. The completion of the Tender Offer is not
   conditional on the Board of Directors of Uponor recommending to the
   shareholders of Uponor that they accept the Tender Offer or on Uponor
   entering into a combination agreement with the Offeror or otherwise
   agreeing with the Offeror on the terms of the Tender Offer.




 -- The completion of the Tender Offer is not expected to have any immediate
   material effects on the operations, business locations or assets, or the
   position of the management or employees of Uponor

.
 However, as is customary, the Offeror intends to change the composition of
   the Board of Directors of Uponor after the completion of the Tender Offer.




 -- The Offeror's obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not conditional
   upon availability of financing. The Tender Offer will be funded through a
   combination of own funds and external debt financing. Aliaxis Holdings and
   Aliaxis Finance SA have secured necessary debt financing which will be made
   available to the Offeror to finance the completion of the Tender Offer in
   accordance with its terms and the subsequent mandatory redemption
   proceedings, if any, in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act.




 -- Based on currently available information, the Tender Offer is expected to
   be completed early in the fourth quarter of 2023. Based on analysis
   performed to date, the Offeror does not anticipate any material substantive
   issues with respect to obtaining any necessary regulatory approvals.




 -- The Offeror expects to publish a tender offer document (the "Tender Offer
   Document") with detailed information on the Tender Offer on or about 20
   June 2023. The offer period under the Tender Offer is expected to commence
   on or about 21 June 2023 and to initially expire on or about 29 August
   2023. Subject to applicable laws and the terms and conditions of the Tender
   Offer, the Offeror intends to extend the offer period as necessary in order
   to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, including,
   among others, the receipt of merger control clearances.




 -- As Aliaxis SA/NV announced in the Intention Release, Aliaxis had previously
   attempted to negotiate a potential tender offer with the Board of Directors
   of Uponor. Aliaxis' continued attempts to negotiate a potential tender
   offer, including with the improved Offer Price of EUR 25.75 per share and
   the more than 50 percent acceptance threshold, have likewise terminated as
   inconclusive. The Offeror has decided to proceed with the Tender Offer
   regardless of the fact that all the conditions for making a potential
   tender offer set out in the Intention Release have not been satisfied.




Commenting on the Tender Offer, Eric Olsen, CEO of Aliaxis:



"By combining Uponor and Aliaxis, we can create a true global leader with the
reach, the means and the determination to address the world's water challenges.
Joining our teams and operations makes industrial and financial sense and
creates value for all stakeholders and a strong Uponor as a part of Aliaxis. 



Since our initial non-binding indicative offer in mid-April, we had many
sellers at EUR 25 per share, which brought us rapidly from a 5 percent stake to
over 20 percent today. Now, as part of our firm, all-cash offer, we are raising
our offer price to EUR 25.75 per share, as an additional step to ensure we
succeed with the transaction. All shareholders can now have their say on the
offer and join other Finnish and international investors already supporting the
combination of our two groups, and receive immediate and de-risked full value
in a difficult operating environment with a highly attractive approximately 55
percent premium." 



ABOUT ALIAXIS



Aliaxis has a long-standing, unique and entrepreneurial history that has seen a
family business grow into a global leader. We design sustainable, easy to
install, and innovative solutions to address the world's water challenges and
accelerate the transition to clean energy. Thanks to our 15,000+ employees, our
pipes and fitting systems meet our customers' most demanding needs for the
building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors. Headquartered in
Brussels and operating in over 40 countries, Aliaxis is active through trusted
local brands and generated EUR 4.3 billion revenue in 2022. 



Aliaxis has embarked on a positive and ambitious journey with its Growth with
Purpose strategy. Together with our teams around the world, we strive to reach
our targets for sustainability, innovation and overall performance by 2025 and
beyond. 



BACKGROUND AND STRATEGIC RATIONALE



 -- Despite great brand recognition and achievements in sustainability, Uponor
   is at a crossroads as a medium-sized player that cannot fully unlock the
   value of its assets due to the lack of scale in a sector in need of
   significant innovation to address the world's water challenges and
   accelerate the transition to clean energy.




 -- Together with Aliaxis, Uponor would benefit from scale advantages while
   accessing a much wider playing field, in terms of both products and
   geographies, in a context of macroeconomic challenges, including, in our
   sector, the drop in demand for residential construction in both the United
   States and Europe.




 -- Aliaxis and Uponor have a highly complementary geographic footprint and
   product offering which would provide significant cross-selling
   opportunities. Combining Aliaxis' and Uponor's market presence, industrial
   know-how, R&D and operational capabilities as well as investment capacities
   would accelerate the development of innovative solutions and optimize the
   product offering for all customers.




 -- As a true global innovator in water management solutions, the combined
   entity would also become the partner of choice with a shared European
   heritage and a strategy with sustainability at its core.




Given the complementary market positions and limited overlap of Aliaxis and
Uponor, Aliaxis expects that significant synergies could be achieved mainly
from cross-selling. These synergies could be achieved even if the Offeror did
not reach a 100 percent ownership of Uponor. 



The completion of the Tender Offer is not expected to have any immediate
material effects on the operations, business locations or assets, or the
position of management or employees of Uponor. However, as is customary, the
Offeror intends to change the composition of the Board of Directors of Uponor
after the completion of the Tender Offer. 



THE TENDER OFFER IN BRIEF



The Offeror will make a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued
and outstanding shares in Uponor that are not held by Uponor or any of its
subsidiaries. 



As at the date of this announcement, Uponor has 73,206,944 issued shares, of
which 72,800,010 are currently outstanding and 406,934 are held in treasury. As
at the date of this announcement, the Offeror's parent company Aliaxis Holdings
holds 14,677,424 Shares in Uponor, representing approximately 20.16 percent of
the issued and outstanding shares in Uponor (excluding treasury shares). As at
the date of this announcement, the Offeror does not directly hold any Shares in
Uponor. The Offeror reserves the right to acquire Shares before, during and/or
after the offer period (including any extension thereof and any subsequent
offer period) in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise. 



The Offeror undertakes to comply with the Helsinki Takeover Code issued by the
Finnish Securities Market Association (the "Helsinki Takeover Code"). 



The Offer Price



The Offer Price is EUR 25.75 in cash, subject to any adjustments as set out
below. The Tender Offer values Uponor's total equity at approximately EUR 1,875
million (disregarding the 406,934 shares held in treasury by Uponor). 



The Offer Price represents:



 -- a premium of approximately 54.7

 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 16.64) of the Uponor share on
   the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 13 April 2023, the last unaffected
   closing price prior to Aliaxis Holdings reaching a 5.0 percent stake in
   Uponor;

 -- a premium of approximately 48.8

 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR 17.30)
   of the Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during the
   three months ended on 14 April 2023 (inclusive), the last trading day prior
   to the date of the Intention Release;

 -- a premium of approximately 59.3

 percent compared to the volume-weighted average trading price (EUR 16.16)
   of the Uponor share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during the six
   months ended on 14 April 2023 (inclusive);

 -- a premium of approximately 35.5

 percent compared to the highest closing price (EUR 19.00) of the Uponor
   share on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki during the 12 months ended on
   14 April 2023 (inclusive);

 -- a discount of approximately

 2.4 percent compared to the closing price (EUR 26.38) of the Uponor share
   on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 19 May 2023, the last trading
   day before the date of this announcement; and

 -- a premium of approximately 15.9 percent compared to the volume-weighted
   average trading price (EUR 22.21) of the Uponor share on the official list
   of Nasdaq Helsinki during the three months ended on 19 May 2023
   (inclusive).




The Offer Price has been determined based on 72,800,010 issued and outstanding
Shares. Should the Company increase the number of Shares that are issued and
outstanding on the date hereof as a result of a new share issue,
reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any other similar
transaction, or should the Company distribute a dividend or otherwise
distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a record date
with respect to any of the foregoing (including the second instalment of the
dividend (EUR 0.35 per Share) resolved by Uponor's annual general meeting held
on 17 March 2023, which will be paid in September 2023) occurs prior to any of
the settlements of the completion trades (whether after the expiry of the offer
period or during or after any subsequent offer period), the Offer Price payable
by the Offeror shall be reduced accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis. 



The offer period



The offer period under the Tender Offer is expected to commence on or about 21
June 2023 and to initially expire on or about 29 August 2023. Based on
currently available information, the Tender Offer is expected to be completed
early in the fourth quarter of 2023. 



Subject to applicable laws and the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer,
the Offeror intends to extend the offer period as necessary in order to satisfy
the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, including, among others, the
receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and
consents, including without limitation approvals required under applicable
foreign direct investment laws and competition clearances (or, where
applicable, the expiry of relevant waiting periods) required under applicable
competition laws or other laws in any jurisdiction for the completion of the
Tender Offer. For further information, see section "Regulatory approvals"
below. 



In the event that a competing public tender offer for shares in the Company is
announced by a third party or if such competing tender offer is amended,
modified or improved, or if the Company enters into an agreement or files a
plan with respect to a merger or demerger, a sale of all or substantially all
of its assets or any other similar corporate transaction, the Offeror reserves
the right to (i) extend the offer period under the Tender Offer, (ii) amend the
terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, and (iii) decide to withdraw the
Tender Offer or let the Tender Offer lapse (in each case subject to applicable
law and the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer). 



The detailed terms and conditions of the Tender Offer as well as instructions
on how to accept the Tender Offer will be included in the Tender Offer
Document, which the Offeror expects to publish on or about 20 June 2023. 



Conditions to Completion of the Tender Offer



The Offeror's obligation to complete the Tender Offer is subject to the
fulfillment or, to the extent permitted by applicable law, waiver by the
Offeror of each of the conditions set out below (jointly the "Conditions to
Completion") on or prior to the date of the Offeror's announcement of the final
result of the Tender Offer in accordance with Chapter 11, Section 18 of the
Finnish Securities Markets Act: 



 1. the Tender Offer having been validly accepted with respect to Shares
   representing, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired by the
   Offeror or persons acting in concert with the Offeror as referred to in
   Chapter 11, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, more than
   fifty (50) percent of the Shares and voting rights in the Company;




 1. the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and
   consents, including without limitation approvals required under applicable
   foreign direct investment laws and merger control clearances (or, where
   applicable, the expiry of relevant waiting periods) required under
   applicable competition laws or other laws in any jurisdiction for the
   completion of the Tender Offer and that any conditions set out in such
   approvals, permits, clearances or consents, including, but not limited to,
   any requirements for the disposal of any assets of the Company or the
   Offeror or their respective affiliated entities, or any reorganization of
   the business of the Company or the Offeror or their respective affiliated
   entities are, in each case, satisfactory to the Offeror in that they are
   not materially adverse to the Offeror, the Company or their respective
   affiliated entities, as the case may be, in view of the Tender Offer;




 1. no material adverse change in the Uponor group having occurred after the
   date of this stock exchange release;




 1. the Offeror not, after the date of this stock exchange release, having
   received information previously undisclosed to it that constitutes a
   material adverse change in the Uponor group;




 1. no information made public by the Uponor group being materially inaccurate,
   incomplete, or misleading, and Uponor not having failed to make public any
   information that should have been made public by it under applicable laws,
   regulations and/or the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki, provided that, in each
   case, the information made public, disclosed or not disclosed or the
   failure to disclose information constitutes a material adverse change in
   the Uponor group;




 1. no legislation or other regulation having been issued and no court or
   regulatory authority of competent jurisdiction having given a decision or
   issued any regulatory action that would wholly or in any material part
   prevent, materially postpone or frustrate the completion of the Tender
   Offer;




 1. Uponor not having taken any action with a view to wholly or in any material
   part preventing, materially postponing or frustrating, or impairing the
   conditions for, the completion of the Tender Offer (including without
   limitation, any merger, demerger or other corporate transaction, material
   acquisition or divestment, or incurring material additional indebtedness);
   and




 -- all Conditions to Completion having been fulfilled or waived no later than
   at such time as is required for the settlement of the completion trades
   with respect to Shares validly tendered in the Tender Offer to occur on or
   before 29 February 2024,

as determined in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender
   Offer and applicable laws.




The Conditions to Completion set out herein are exhaustive. The Offeror may
invoke any of the Conditions to Completion so as to cause the Tender Offer not
to proceed, to lapse or to be withdrawn if the circumstances which give rise to
the right to invoke the relevant Condition to Completion have a significant
meaning to the Offeror in view of the Tender Offer, as referred to in the
Regulations and Guidelines 9/2013 (Takeover bids and mandatory bids), as may be
amended or re-enacted from time to time, issued by the Finnish Financial
Supervisory Authority and the Helsinki Takeover Code. The Offeror reserves the
right to waive any of the Conditions to Completion that have not been
fulfilled, including to complete the Tender Offer after the date referred to in
Condition to Completion (viii) above, or to consummate the Tender Offer at a
lower acceptance level or otherwise despite the non-fulfilment of some of the
Conditions to Completion. If all Conditions to Completion have been fulfilled
or the Offeror has waived the requirement for the fulfilment of all or some of
them no later than at the time of announcement of the final result of the
Tender Offer, the Offeror will consummate the Tender Offer in accordance with
its terms and conditions after the expiration of the offer period by purchasing
the Shares validly tendered in the Tender Offer and paying the Offer Price to
the holders of the Shares that have validly accepted the Tender Offer in
accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. 



Regulatory approvals



The Offeror will, as soon as reasonably practicable, make all material and
customary submissions, notifications and filings (or, where applicable, draft
notifications) required to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, permits,
clearances and consents, including without limitation approvals required under
applicable foreign direct investment laws and merger control clearances (or,
where applicable, the expiry of relevant waiting periods) required under
applicable competition laws or other laws in any jurisdiction for the
completion of the Tender Offer. 



Based on currently available information, the Offeror expects that the
completion of the Tender Offer will be subject to merger control clearances by
the European Commission and potentially other authority approvals, or the
expiry of relevant waiting periods, under applicable merger and foreign direct
investment control laws in certain jurisdictions. Based on information
currently available to it, the Offeror expects that the Tender Offer would lead
to a pro-competitive combination of Aliaxis' and Uponor's respective businesses
that are highly complementary. The Offeror does not anticipate that there would
be any material substantive issues with respect to obtaining any such
clearances or approvals. The Offeror expects based on currently available
information that the European Commission is likely to issue clearance in the
first phase of the notification proceedings. Accordingly, the Offeror currently
estimates that the Tender Offer could be completed early in the fourth quarter
of 2023. However, the length of the applicable merger and foreign direct
investment control proceedings is not within the control of the Offeror, and
there can be no assurances that clearances would be obtained within the
estimated timeframe, or at all. Furthermore, the complexity of the merger
control process would be accentuated should the Company choose not to cooperate
with the Offeror. Absent such cooperation, detailed information regarding the
Company's business is often not available solely from public sources. Merger
control proceedings in these circumstances have a higher likelihood of
unexpected developments, including with respect to the information-gathering
process and timetable. Subject to applicable laws and the terms and conditions
of the Tender Offer, including the Conditions to Completion, the Offeror will
use its reasonable best efforts to obtain merger control clearances as well as
all other necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and consents as
soon as possible. 



Subject to applicable laws and the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer,
the Offeror intends to extend the offer period as necessary in order to satisfy
the Conditions to Completion of the Tender Offer, including, among others, the
receipt of merger control clearance. The Offeror further reserves the right to
waive any of the Conditions to Completion that have not been fulfilled,
including to complete the Tender Offer after the date referred to in Condition
to Completion (viii) under section "Conditions to Completion of the Tender
Offer" above, or to consummate the Tender Offer at a lower acceptance level or
otherwise despite the non-fulfilment of some of the Conditions to Completion. 



Financing



The Offeror's obligation to complete the Tender Offer is not conditional upon
availability of financing. The Tender Offer will be funded through a
combination of own funds and external debt financing by Aliaxis Holdings and
Aliaxis Finance SA, the proceeds of which will be made available to the Offeror
by way of equity or intercompany funding. Debt commitments have been received,
as evidenced in the executed bridge facility agreement entered into by, amongst
others, Aliaxis Holdings and Aliaxis Finance SA and BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV as
bookrunning mandated lead arranger, to finance the completion of the Tender
Offer, including subsequent mandatory redemption proceedings, if any. 



The debt financing has been committed by BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV on a
customary European "certain funds" basis and thus, once the Tender Offer has
been declared unconditional in all respects, its availability is subject only
to the following limited conditions: 



 -- no event of default has occurred and is continuing or would result from the
   utilization of the debt financing in each case in respect of a payment
   default, the breach of a major undertaking, a major misrepresentation,
   certain invalidities and repudiations, insolvency or certain insolvency
   proceedings, or a change of control;




 -- it has not become illegal since the date on which a lender first became a
   party to the relevant facility agreement to make available or allow to
   remain outstanding the debt financing under the relevant facility
   agreement;




 -- satisfaction of certain customary Tender Offer related conditions; and




 -- the provision of certain customary documentary and commercial conditions
   precedent, each of which is, in respect of the facility agreement,
   satisfied or within the sole and absolute control of the Offeror as at this
   date.




Future plans concerning the Shares



Through the Tender Offer, the Offeror is seeking to acquire more than ninety
(90) percent of the issued and outstanding shares and votes in Uponor. Should
the Offeror obtain more than ninety (90) percent of the issued and outstanding
shares and votes in Uponor, calculated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1
of the Finnish Companies Act, the Offeror intends to initiate mandatory
redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act to acquire
the remaining shares in Uponor, and thereafter to cause Uponor's shares to be
delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki as soon as reasonably practicable. 



As indicated by the more than fifty (50) percent acceptance threshold in the
Tender Offer, the Offeror is prepared to complete the Tender Offer even if it
would not obtain more than ninety (90) percent of the issued and outstanding
shares and votes in Uponor. Pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act, a
shareholder that holds more than half (1/2) of the shares and voting rights
carried by the shares present at a company's general meeting has sufficient
voting rights to decide on, among other things, the appointment of board
members and distribution of dividends, and a shareholder that holds more than
two-thirds (2/3) of the shares and voting rights carried by the shares present
at a company's general meeting has sufficient voting rights to decide upon,
among other things, the merger of the company into another company and the
issuance of shares by the company. Should the Offeror obtain less than ninety
(90) percent but more than half (1/2) of the issued and outstanding shares and
votes in Uponor, the Offeror would not be able to immediately commence
redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act to acquire
the remaining Shares and to cause Uponor's shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Helsinki, and depending on the number of Shares represented and votes cast at
the relevant general meeting, the Offeror may or may not have sufficient voting
rights to decide on, among other things, the merger of the Company with another
company or the issuance of shares in the Company. In the event that Uponor's
shares remain listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, there would be costs associated with
maintaining a listing of the shares as well as securing compliance with various
regulatory requirements. In such circumstances, the Offeror would assess
alternatives to acquire the remaining shares in Uponor over time, and it is
possible that Uponor could become subject to certain corporate transactions,
including for example, and depending on the number of votes held by the
Offeror, purchases of further shares in Uponor after completion of the Tender
Offer, divestments or acquisitions of shares or other assets, share issuances,
a statutory merger, or a change of domicile to a different jurisdiction. 



Should the Offeror obtain less than ninety (90) percent but more than half
(1/2) of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company, the Offeror is
expected to become a controlling shareholder that is able to significantly
influence Uponor's course of business, including Uponor's strategy, business
plan and future M&A opportunities. As a result, Uponor's ability to operate as
a fully independent company would be limited. The Offeror may in practice,
depending on the number of Shares represented and votes cast at a general
meeting, have a similar level of influence even if it would complete the Tender
Offer with an acceptance rate that is lower than half (1/2) of the Shares.
Assuming that Oras Invest Oy continues as a significant shareholder of Uponor
following the completion of the Tender Offer, there can be no guarantee that
the two largest shareholders of Uponor, Aliaxis and Oras Invest Oy, would share
a joint strategic view of Uponor's development despite the complementary
product and service offerings from Aliaxis' perspective. Disagreements between
the two largest shareholders concerning the strategic direction of Uponor could
negatively influence the development of Uponor. The concentration of ownership
with Aliaxis and Oras Invest Oy may also result in decreased liquidity and
value of the Shares and make it more difficult for shareholders to sell their
Shares in a timely manner or at a favorable price. 



The Offeror reserves the right to waive any of the Conditions to Completion
that have not been fulfilled or are expected not to be fulfilled, including to
consummate the Tender Offer at a lower acceptance level or otherwise despite
the non-fulfillment of some of the Conditions to Completion. The Offeror has
not taken any decisions on any potential waiver of any of the Conditions to
Completion or relating to any transactions or actions that could be undertaken
following the completion of the Tender Offer. 



ADVISERS



Morgan Stanley & Co International plc and Advium Corporate Finance Ltd. are
acting as financial advisors and Avance Attorneys Ltd and Cleary Gottlieb Steen
& Hamilton LLP as legal advisors to Aliaxis in connection with the Tender
Offer. 



INVITATION TO NEWS CONFERENCE TODAY AT 11:00 A.M. (EEST)



Aliaxis invites media representatives, shareholders and analysts to attend a
live broadcast briefing from Helsinki on the Tender Offer, including a Q&A
session, today, 22 May 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). 



The presentation will be in English, and questions can be asked either in
English or Finnish. 



Link to webcast: http://aliaxiswebcast.worksup.com/



Participants may submit questions in writing during the event through a message
platform available in the webcast. 



MEDIA INQUIRIES



For further information, please see the dedicated website:
https://potentialoffer.aliaxis.com/ 



Media contacts:



Aliaxis

Annamaija Bergius

+32 (0) 478516811

annamaija.bergius@aliaxis.com



Miltton

Jenny Kestilä

+358 (0) 50 615 33

jenny.kestila@miltton.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN
WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG
KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE
TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT
CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER
TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER
OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA.
INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE
INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR
PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE
UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 



THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED,
FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING
MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF,
OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE
TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN
COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT
BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY
OR FROM WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH
AFRICA AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW,
THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION
DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS
ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS
OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 



Information for shareholders of Uponor in the United States



Shareholders in the United States are advised that the shares in Uponor are not
listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Uponor is not subject to the
periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any
reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")
thereunder. 



The Tender Offer is being made for the issued and outstanding shares in Uponor,
which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and
procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is being made in the United States
pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act, to the
extent applicable and subject to any available exemptions, and otherwise in
accordance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law,
including with respect to the timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal,
waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of
the United States. 



To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and
its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for
the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the
date of this stock exchange release and during the pendency of the Tender
Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly,
purchase or arrange to purchase, shares in Uponor outside the United States or
any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for
such shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing
prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent
information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in
Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or
other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Uponor of such
information. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror and its
affiliates may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities
of Uponor, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such
securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such
purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law. 



Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or
disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender
Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the
disclosure in this stock exchange release. Any representation to the contrary
is a criminal offence in the United States. 



It may be difficult for Uponor's shareholders to enforce their rights and any
claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws in
connection with the Tender Offer, since the Offeror and Uponor are located in
non-U.S. jurisdictions, and some or all of their respective officers and
directors may be residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Uponor's shareholders may
not be able to sue the Offeror or Uponor or their respective officers or
directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. federal securities
laws. It may be difficult to compel the Offeror and Uponor and their respective
affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment. 



Forward-looking statements



This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are
not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking
statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections,
objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or
performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions
relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals
relating to financial position, future operations and development, business
strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal
environment and other information that is not historical information. In some
instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in
each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their
very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties
and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the
predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will
not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of
this stock exchange release. 



Disclaimer



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley"), which is authorized
by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct
Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom, is
acting as financial adviser to Aliaxis and no one else in connection with the
Tender Offer. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley, its affiliates
and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard
any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to anyone other
than Aliaxis for providing the protections afforded to clients of Morgan
Stanley nor for providing advice in connection with the Tender Offer, the
contents of this stock exchange release or any matter referred to herein. 



Advium Corporate Finance Ltd is acting on behalf of the Offeror and no one else
in connection with the Tender Offer or other matters referred to in this
document, does not consider any other person (whether the recipient of this
document or not) as a client in connection to the Tender Offer, and is not
responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing protection or
providing advice in connection with the Tender Offer or any other transaction
or arrangement referred to in this document.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1145157
Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.