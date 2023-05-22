Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
[22.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.05.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
211,382,291.77
8.7208
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.05.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
887,300.81
88.0259
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.05.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,352,640.35
101.0293
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.05.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,010,327.05
108.4176
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.05.23
IE00BN0T9H70
72,339.00
GBP
0
7,683,908.68
106.2208
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.05.23
IE00BKX90X67
81,231.00
EUR
0
8,402,893.60
103.4444
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.05.23
IE00BKX90W50
46,049.00
CHF
0
4,511,004.40
97.961
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.05.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,493,379.48
9.0759
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.05.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,619,092.12
10.1375
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
19.05.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,412,865.02
10.0242