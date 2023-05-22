

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in the Netherlands continued to remain pessimistic in May as they became more negative about the economic climate, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index stood at -38 in May, almost unchanged from April's -37. Further, the indicator in May was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Among its components, the economic climate index weakened to -53 in May from -48 in the previous month.



However, households were slightly less negative about the economy in the coming twelve months, with the respective index rising to -3 from -4 in April.



The indicator for willingness to buy also rose to -28 in May from -30 in the prior month. The period for making major purchases was also somewhat less unfavorable from the perspective of consumers.



