Lucid Group: Lucid Announces European Pricing for Lucid Air Pure AWD and Lucid Air Touring

AMSTERDAM, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced European pricing for the Lucid Air Pure AWD and Air Touring variants, as follows:







Germany Netherlands Switzerland Norway Lucid Air Pure AWD €109,000 €115,000 CHF 125,000 NOK 1,140,000 Lucid Air Touring €129,000 €134,000 CHF 145,000 NOK 1,300,000

With the first Lucid Air Dream Edition and Air Grand Touring vehicles already on the road in Germany and The Netherlands, the next two Lucid Air trims - Air Pure AWD and Air Touring - are notable for being equipped with Lucid's Long Range Battery Pack, a smaller and lighter 92kWh battery pack. Delivering significant additional rear seat legroom due to a deeper footwell, the smaller pack creates an even more comfortable seating position while still delivering an estimated WLTP combined range of up to 725 kilometers1. Both models offer a charging capacity up to 250kW and are available with Lucid's optional DreamDrive Pro Advanced Driver Assistance System.

Lucid also announced that European customers will be able to configure vehicles with Stealth Appearance, an optional exterior design theme with a darker personality.

Lucid Air Pure

Air Pure is the elemental Air model, offering the same unique design and many of the key attributes of the Air line-up at a more attainable price. It launches with the dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) version delivering 480 horsepower. Deliveries of the Air Pure AWD are expected to commence in Q4 2023 in Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway.

The Air Pure AWD will be followed with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant in the course of 2024. Delivery plans and pricing of the Air Pure RWD will be communicated at a later stage.

Built with Lucid's Long Range Battery Pack - Lucid's lightest, most-compact battery pack, featuring 18 modules compared to the 22 modules in the Extended Range Pack - the Air Pure AWD elevates the Lucid Space Concept to turn vehicle packaging efficiency into an art form. The Air Pure AWD is more efficient on the road, with an estimated WLTP combined range of up to 725 kilometers1, while also delivering more interior space with almost 8 centimeters of additional rear seat legroom. As a result, even with the more compact, sculpted pack and extraordinary rear seating comfort, the Air Pure AWD's range still starts well above where most other luxury EVs leave off.

The Air Pure is the first Air model to come with an all-metal roof as standard. It is made entirely of aluminum, which minimizes weight and lowers the car's center of gravity and lends the Air Pure a unique personality - a perfect complement to the expansive Glass Canopy familiar from other Lucid Air variants.

A new paint color is also introduced to the Lucid family with the Air Pure, called Fathom Blue. This color, inspired by the Pacific Ocean, is multidimensional, with subtle, cool tones that shift with the light of day. The depth and sophistication make Fathom Blue an ideal finish to showcase the long horizontal lines and curving forms of the Air Pure's exterior.

Lucid's discerning eye for detail and craftsmanship is on display in the interior of the Air Pure, where every last stitch, shade, and material is carefully considered. It features the Mojave PurLuxe interior, which is crafted from a bespoke combination of a remarkably soft and durable leather alternative and a unique and high-quality fabric called Dune. Inspired by midcentury modern furniture, Dune is made from 100 percent recycled woven textile. Overall, these materials lend the Air Pure a warm and timeless style all its own.

Lucid Air Touring

The Lucid Air Touring offers an extraordinary fusion of performance, range, and interior space. It sits in the heart of the Lucid Air family and offers the most options and flexibility - allowing customers to create a version that fits their needs. Deliveries of the Air Touring are expected to start in Q3 2023 in Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway.

The dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain in the Air Touring delivers 620 horsepower and can accelerate the vehicle from 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. Built with Lucid's 18-module Long-Range Battery Pack, the Air Touring offers an estimated WLTP combined range of up to 725 kilometers1 combined with superb efficiency and even greater rear-seat leg and foot room.

The cabin of the Air Touring takes luxury up a notch with even more exquisite materials and craftsmanship. It features seating surfaces wrapped in Nappa full-grain leather sourced from Lucid's carbon-neutral leather partner, juxtaposed with recycled textiles and synthetics. Whenever possible, Lucid sources sustainable materials and employs manufacturing practices to further reduce the environmental impact of our vehicles. Wood accents are sustainably-harvested and have an open pore finish with minimal coating, so occupants can feel the authentic wood grain-another detail inspired by midcentury modern furniture.

The Air Touring will be available with a standard solid aluminum roof, as well as the optional Glass Canopy. The Glass Canopy gives an already spacious vehicle an even more open and airy feel.

The Power of the Dark Side

Stealth Appearance is available as an option for the Air Grand Touring and Air Touring. Stealth Appearance is priced as below for the Air Touring with a metal roof and all models equipped with a Glass Canopy roof. Customers can now build their own Lucid Air with Stealth Appearance on the Design Yours Configurator. Pricing and details of Stealth Appearance are subject to change without notice.

Stealth Appearance Germany Netherlands Switzerland Norway Metal roof €2,000 €2,034 CHF 2,000 NOK 20,702 Glass roof €4,000 €4,067 CHF 4,000 NOK 41,405

Stealth Appearance dramatically redefines the nature of the Lucid Air, with changes of up to 35 components on the exterior of the vehicle. Many components that would otherwise have the Platinum Appearance instead feature a dark Stealth polished finish, reminiscent of the spéculaire black polishing technique employed in fine horology and jewelry. The most immediate visible change is the darkened Stealth components that frame the Air's distinctive Glass Canopy roof. Elsewhere, Stealth Appearance adds black gloss and satin graphite accents to further enhance the sharpened appearance, including elements of the lower body trim and the trim around the Intelligent Micro Lens Array headlights and one-piece blade taillights.

Stealth Appearance also includes unique wheel designs and finishes for each wheel size (wheel size availability depends on Air model variant):

20-inch Aero Lite Stealth wheels, with satin black wheel inserts

21-inch Aero Sport Stealth wheels, with satin black wheel inserts (priced at €2,000 in Germany and Netherlands , CHF 2,000 in Switzerland , and NOK 25,000 in Norway )

Stealth Appearance can be paired with a broad palette of Lucid Air exterior colors: Stellar White, Infinite Black, Cosmos Silver, Quantum Grey, and Zenith Red.

1 Manufacturer's preliminary estimated combined WLTP range when vehicles are equipped with 19- Inch wheels. Official WLTP figures for Air Touring and Pure models are pending.

Estimated WLTP electricity consumption figure for both the Air Touring and Air Pure models is 14.1 kWh/100km with CO2 emissions of 0g/km. Official WLTP electricity consumption figure is pending.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Assembled at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Media Contact

preurope@lucidmotors.com

media@lucidmotors.com

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and expectations regarding the Stealth Look, including timing of deliveries, availability, specification and pricing, and the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor or consumer as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Lucid's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.









Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081765/Lucid_Motors_Touring_Side_Profile.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081766/Lucid_Motors_Stealth_Appearance.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081767/Lucid_Motors_Air_Pure_Front.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucid-announces-european-pricing-for-lucid-air-pure-awd-and-lucid-air-touring-301830296.html