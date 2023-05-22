Americhem Expands Medical Grade Materials Compounding Facility to Meet Increasing European Demand

RIBE, Denmark, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americhem, Inc, a global industry leader in innovative polymer compounding, announced today it has completed the expansion of their manufacturing facility in Denmark, which includes a clean compounding facility dedicated to medical grade materials. The expansion enhances Americhem's capabilities to meet increasing European healthcare industry demand for high quality polymer materials.



To celebrate the completion of their plant expansion Americhem will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility located in Ribe, Denmark. Guests will include executives from Americhem, local and global customers, as well as news and media outlets.

The new 1,394 sq. m. (15,000 sq. ft.) facility will feature new production lines, quality control labs, offices, customer meeting space, and staff common areas. It will add an additional capacity of 5,000 tons annually, almost doubling the capacity of the existing site. The new clean environment, coupled with Americhem's ISO 13485:2016 certification that was obtained in early 2023, gives Americhem unique capabilities to produce compounds that meet the most stringent medical device requirements. Additionally, ISO 14644-1:2015 assessment will be performed upon completion of the new production facility and once the first orders have been produced.

Americhem has the ability to fully compound materials such as PP, ABS, PA, PEEK, PC, TPE/TPU, EVA, and POM; all of which can be shipped globally to satisfy OEMs across the world.

"This investment in Europe follows the acquisition of Controlled Polymers A/S in 2020 and solidifies Americhem's commitment to not only healthcare, but also Europe," said Barto DuPlessis, Americhem's Managing Director in Europe. The expanded site in Denmark will also serve as Americhem's headquarters for the European region. This expansion is also a result of the expected double-digit growth within the European healthcare market during the period of 2023-2028. Americhem also sought to have a facility in Europe to keep pace with the ever-changing strict compliance such as REACH regulations that are frequently revised and updated. Increasing requirements for Sustainability compliance adds an additional dimension to regulatory compliance driving the need for further differentiation.

"The establishment of the strategic unit Americhem Healthcare, the new expansion in Denmark, as well as the expansion of our Morrisville, Pennsylvania facility in 2021 strongly support our 'Global Reach, Regional Focus' strategy. We look forward to working with healthcare/medical device companies around the world to solve their application challenges and to positively influence patient care," said John Richard, Americhem's CEO.

About Americhem

Americhem is an innovative, technology-driven leader in the global polymer industry. Its foundation is built around delivering Performance, Solutions and Trust through close collaboration with customers. All of the company's products are backed by complete technical support that ensures quality, reliability, and value. Americhem operates 10 manufacturing plants and maintains sales offices throughout the world.

CONTACTS

Sophie Zhou

Director, Strategic Marketing & Marketing Communications

Americhem

swzhou@americhem.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62d8ba85-a153-40fc-a064-f082e203a4e4