

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced orders for up to four ultra-long-range Boeing Business Jets. The orders to undisclosed VIP customers include two BBJ 787-8s, one BBJ 737-7 jet and an option to purchase a BBJ 777-9. The Boeing Business Jets is a VIP jet division that brings the best of commercial aviation into the realm of personal air travel.



'With the right combination of comfort, performance and best-in-class operating economics, the BBJ family offers VIP customers all the features they are looking for in a business jet,' said Joe Benson, BBJ president.



