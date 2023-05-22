

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Government Investment Limited or UKGI said on Monday that it has completed the disposal of part of His Majesty's Treasury's 469.200 million shares in NatWest Group Plc (NWG NWG.L), for 268.4 pence per share or total consideration of 1.259 billion pounds.



The per share disposal price was the May 19th closing price of NatWest on the London Stock Exchange.



The settlement of the off-market purchase will occur on May 24.



As a result of the transaction, HM Treasury's percentage of voting rights in NatWest Group Plc will fall from around 41.4 percent to approximately 38.6 percent.



'UKGI and HM Treasury will keep other disposal options under active consideration, including by way of accelerated bookbuilds, when market conditions permit,' UKGI said in a statement.



