Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.05.2023 | 09:49
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Notice of Substitution

DJ Notice of Substitution

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Notice of Substitution 22-May-2023 / 08:16 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Metro Bank PLC

Notice of the substitution of Metro Bank Holdings PLC as the new principal debtor under the

GBP350,000,000 Fixed Rate Reset Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 8 October 2025

(the "2019 Notes")

ISIN: XS2063492396 Common Code: 206349239

22 May 2023

Metro Bank PLC ("Metro Bank") today gave notice to the holders of the outstanding 2019 Notes issued by Metro Bank that, pursuant to Condition 18(c)(ii) of the Terms and Conditions of the 2019 Notes (the "Conditions") set out in Schedule 1 to the Trust Deed dated 17 September 2019 (as amended and restated or supplemented from time to time, the " Trust Deed"), with effect on and from 22 May 2023, Metro Bank Holdings PLC ("Metro Bank Holdings") was substituted as the new principal debtor under the Trust Deed and the 2019 Notes in the place of Metro Bank.

Accordingly, Metro Bank was released from any and all of its obligations as principal debtor under the Trust Deed and the 2019 Notes.

Metro Bank has requested the Financial Conduct Authority amend the listing of all outstanding 2019 Notes.

Copies of the amended and restated terms and conditions of the 2019 Notes and the amended and restated final terms for the 2019 Notes are available on Metro Bank Holdings' website at https://www.metrobankonline.co.uk/.

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

Jo Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations

Mona Patel

+44 (0) 7815 506845

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

No offer of any of the 2019 Notes is being made by Metro Bank and/or Metro Bank Holdings pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

Metro Bank Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Number: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

Metro Bank Holdings Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Number: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  245178 
EQS News ID:  1637813 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1637813&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.