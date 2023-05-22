DJ Notice of Substitution

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Notice of Substitution 22-May-2023 / 08:16 GMT/BST

Metro Bank PLC

Notice of the substitution of Metro Bank Holdings PLC as the new principal debtor under the

GBP350,000,000 Fixed Rate Reset Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 8 October 2025

(the "2019 Notes")

ISIN: XS2063492396 Common Code: 206349239

22 May 2023

Metro Bank PLC ("Metro Bank") today gave notice to the holders of the outstanding 2019 Notes issued by Metro Bank that, pursuant to Condition 18(c)(ii) of the Terms and Conditions of the 2019 Notes (the "Conditions") set out in Schedule 1 to the Trust Deed dated 17 September 2019 (as amended and restated or supplemented from time to time, the " Trust Deed"), with effect on and from 22 May 2023, Metro Bank Holdings PLC ("Metro Bank Holdings") was substituted as the new principal debtor under the Trust Deed and the 2019 Notes in the place of Metro Bank.

Accordingly, Metro Bank was released from any and all of its obligations as principal debtor under the Trust Deed and the 2019 Notes.

Metro Bank has requested the Financial Conduct Authority amend the listing of all outstanding 2019 Notes.

Copies of the amended and restated terms and conditions of the 2019 Notes and the amended and restated final terms for the 2019 Notes are available on Metro Bank Holdings' website at https://www.metrobankonline.co.uk/.

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

Jo Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations

Mona Patel

+44 (0) 7815 506845

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

No offer of any of the 2019 Notes is being made by Metro Bank and/or Metro Bank Holdings pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

Metro Bank Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Number: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

Metro Bank Holdings Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Number: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

