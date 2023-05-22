DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 19-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 142.7672
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 152642
CODE: SP5G LN
ISIN: LU1950341179
