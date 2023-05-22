Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJCN | ISIN: KYG970081173 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FW2
Tradegate
22.05.23
11:39 Uhr
5,360 Euro
+0,382
+7,67 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2355,32011:48
5,2105,36011:40
PR Newswire
22.05.2023 | 10:36
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WuXi Biologics Receives 2023 ISPE Facility of the Year Award for Operations

DUNDALK, Ireland, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269. HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) has awarded the company a 2023 Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) in the Operations category. WuXi Biologics was recognized for using innovative solutions while complying with regulatory requirements, overcoming unknown barriers, and upholding project success and product safety in its manufacturing facility in Dundalk, Ireland.

WuXi Biologics Ireland Site

The awarded facility includes two manufacturing areas utilizing 6x1KL single-use bioreactors for perfusion and 12x4KL single-use bioreactors for fed-batch, making it one of the largest facilities of its kind in Europe. Construction of the 467,500-square-foot greenfield facility was started in December 2018 and operations began in December 2021, generating over 6,000 construction jobs and more than 500 highly skilled jobs for residents of the North-East region of Ireland. It took only nine months from the start of operations for the facility to receive its first GMP certificate from the Irish Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA). Following WuXi Biologics' Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, sustainable concepts are adopted in the site construction and operations, including reducing energy use and recycling resources. Currently, 100% of power supply comes from renewable energy at Ireland site.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are very proud to be recognized by ISPE for the second time. Receiving the FOYA award in the Operations category validates our Global Dual Sourcing strategy, leading technology platform, and excellent execution, and will motivate us to continue striving for the highest level of service to enable our global partners for the benefit of patients worldwide."

Brendan McGrath, Vice President and Head of WuXi Biologics Ireland Site, added, "This recognition by ISPE is a testament to our team's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. It also signifies success for our clients, partners and local community, and ultimately for the patients who rely on the life-saving biologics manufactured at our Ireland site."

In 2014, WuXi Biologics was awarded the FOYA Honorable Mention for its manufacturing facility in Wuxi city, China.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2005, The Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics - from concept to commercialization - for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 588 integrated client projects, including 17 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts

Media
PR@wuxibiologics.com

Business
info@wuxibiologics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076686/WuXi_Biologics_Ireland_Site.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-receives-2023-ispe-facility-of-the-year-award-for-operations-301830515.html

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.