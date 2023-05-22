We must learn to live alongside apex predators, says new podcast Rewilding the World by Ben Goldsmith

NEW PODCAST by renowned conservationist and financier, Ben Goldsmith has urged Europeans to embrace the prospect of living amongst apex predators such as bears and wolves.

LONDON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new podcast Rewilding the World, which launched this week, Goldsmith discusses the benefits that large carnivores such as bears and wolves can have on ecosystems, as well as the minimal threat they pose to humans.

The series launched this week with three episodes speaking to the leaders of three major rewilding projects across the globe.

The first episode features Alison Fox, CEO of American Prairie Reserve. The reserve is the largest public reserve in the contiguous United States.

Rewilding projects will look to restore entire ecosystems to their natural state, including the reintroduction of carnivores like bears and wolves.

The second episode features Deli Saavedra, Head of Landscapes at Rewilding Europe. Deli's work focuses on the Iberian Highlands in North-Eastern Spain.

These less populated areas provide a great opportunity for rewilding projects, which Deli argues will make the countryside an attractive prospect for Spanish young people again.

The final episode launched this week features Christoph Promberger, Executive Director of Foundation Conservation Carpathia, a project seeking to build a 'European Yellowstone' in the Carpathian Mountains.

The limited series features six episodes and was produced by The Podcast Coach, you can listen on Spotify, Apple. The podcast immediately follows the launch of Goldsmith's new book, God is an Octopus.

Ben Goldsmith said: "Throughout the series we hear from those at the forefront of the boldest global rewilding missions on what a rewilding project work and - most importantly - why we should learn to embrace predators like bears and wolves. I was fascinated to hear how these creatures are an important part of ecosystems and pose little threat to humans."

Ben has also recently launched The Iris Prize, named after his late daughter, which is seeking to reward outstanding young people who are working on projects to restore nature around the world.

