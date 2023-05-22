First North Denmark: Happy Helper A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060990414 HAPPY HELPER The company is given observation status because the company's board of directors has decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting, in order to propose a delisting of the company from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. According to rule 6.1.3 (d) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 17 May 2023. __________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.