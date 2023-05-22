Brian Bunkenburg Appointed Senior Global Product Manager at Williams AV

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Williams AV, the leader in assistive communication technology, announced the appointment of Brian Bunkenburg to Senior Global Product Manager.

Brian, who holds electrical engineering and computer science degrees, has over 30 years of product management and development experience, having overseen the creation and launch of products across multiple technologies and industries. Before joining Williams AV, Brian was a global product manager at MTS Systems, where he crafted product strategies and managed the complete product lifecycle for a portfolio of products.

Brian's appointment is part of an ambitious recruitment strategy at Williams AV, which has expanded its engineering, quality, and international sales team to meet the high demand for its products. "As our company grows, we are actively reinventing our workplace by hiring talent from both inside and outside the AV industry," said Brad Kautzer, President and CEO. "It's no secret that organizations with a blend of talent with diverse skills and experiences are often the most successful. Brian joins our organization with product management experiences from various industries that will benefit the company from day one."

In his role at Williams AV, Brian will guide the product vision while creating strategic plans to ensure the company's growth and success. "As a technology innovator, we looked at individuals with proven track records of taking unmet customer needs and turning them into market-driven solutions," said Tony Braun, Global VP of Sales and Marketing. "Brian's experience in identifying and prioritizing external conditions to drive innovation in the right products will ensure that we remain at the forefront of the assistive communication space." In addition to developing new products, Brian will be responsible for optimizing existing products, ensuring the company remains on the leading edge of emerging technology trends.

"I am excited to join their team," said Brian. "Their mission of simplifying and breaking down communication barriers resonates with me, and I look forward to growing the company's leadership position in delivering assistive communication solutions."

