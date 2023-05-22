Condor Capital Wealth Management Advisor Ken Schapiro Named to Forbes' 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Condor Capital Wealth Management is proud to announce that Ken Schapiro has been named in the 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. He is ranked #9 among high-net-worth investment advisors in north New Jersey, a rise of two places from 2022. This placement marks the fourth consecutive year he has placed in this prestigious ranking.

Advisors included in this list are carefully selected based on extensive research and interviews as part of SHOOK Research's meticulous methodology. They are evaluated through both quantitative and qualitative metrics, including but not limited to weightings from revenue, client retention rates, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and whether they exhibit best practices when working with clients.

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 25 professional and support staff. Condor has been located in Martinsville, N.J., for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan in place.

