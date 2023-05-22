Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spektakulärer Chart und 14-faches “STRONG BUY” – neues Allzeithoch imminent?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.05.2023 | 12:02
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Condor Capital Wealth Management Advisor Ken Schapiro Named to Forbes' 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Condor Capital Wealth Management is proud to announce that Ken Schapiro has been named in the 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. He is ranked #9 among high-net-worth investment advisors in north New Jersey, a rise of two places from 2022. This placement marks the fourth consecutive year he has placed in this prestigious ranking.

Advisors included in this list are carefully selected based on extensive research and interviews as part of SHOOK Research's meticulous methodology. They are evaluated through both quantitative and qualitative metrics, including but not limited to weightings from revenue, client retention rates, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and whether they exhibit best practices when working with clients.

Condor Capital Wealth Management

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 25 professional and support staff. Condor has been located in Martinsville, N.J., for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan in place.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

SOURCE: Condor Capital Wealth Management

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756148/Condor-Capital-Wealth-Management-Advisor-Ken-Schapiro-Named-to-Forbes-2023-Best-In-State-Wealth-Advisors-List

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.