Emmanuel Butstraen appointed as President of Perfumery & Beauty at dsm-firmenich

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich is pleased to announce the appointment of Emmanuel Butstraen as the new President of its Perfumery & Beauty business. Emmanuel, will assume this role as of July 1, 2023 following a comprehensive handover from Ilaria Resta, while retaining his Chief Integration Officer role.





Since May 2022, Emmanuel has been playing an instrumental role in successfully driving the merger of dsm-firmenich, and owing to his efforts, all integration planning activities have been set up to be executed across the organization. Supported by a senior team in the company's Integration Management Office, Emmanuel will continue overseeing the integration while taking on the global leadership role of Perfumery & Beauty.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Integration Officer, Emmanuel served as the President of Taste & Beyond at Firmenich since 2018. Under his leadership, the business underwent a transformative journey, becoming a global innovation partner of choice. He also brings extensive experience in the personal care sector, having previously served as the President of Solvay's Novecare global business unit. Before that, he spent 17 years at BASF, where he held the position of Strategy Senior Vice President of the Agricultural Products division. Emmanuel holds a degree in Agricultural Engineering and an MBA from the University of Lille, France.

With Emmanuel assuming this new role, dsm-firmenich will bid farewell to Ilaria Resta, who will be leaving the company on July 1, to pursue a CEO position at a prestigious watchmaker company. An extensive handover process has commenced, and the company expresses gratitude for her contributions and wishes her success.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs of dsm-firmenich, commented: "We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Emmanuel Butstraen as the President of our Perfumery & Beauty business. His profound understanding of our customer base and exceptional leadership skills have consistently yielded remarkable results. With a deep understanding of consumers and a passion for fragrance, personal care and innovation, Emmanuel is set to further strengthen dsm-firmenich as the partner of choice for our customers, empowering them to enhance and strengthen their brands."

In his new role as President of Perfumery & Beauty, Emmanuel will report to Co-CEO Dimitri de Vreeze.

Note to editors

A portrait picture of Emmanuel Butstraen can be downloaded here:

https://dsm-firmenich.com/corporate/news/media-downloads.html

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

For more information

Media Investors e-mail media@dsm-firmenich.com investors@dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/4046474/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emmanuel-butstraen-appointed-as-president-of-perfumery--beauty-at-dsm-firmenich-301830524.html