Montag, 22.05.2023
22.05.2023 | 12:22
Vow ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Vow ASA was held today on 22 May 2023 at the company's premises at Lysaker Torg 12, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.

All matters on the agenda were approved, cf. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published on 28 April 2023.

The complete minutes are attached to this release.


For more information, please contact:

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 40 63 95 56
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Vow ASA - Minutes AGM 220523 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eb6eddd7-45bf-4ecf-ac65-2135f5d92ccc)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
