

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Monday and the dollar traded higher, as risk-off sentiment prevailed on renewed concerns over the health of regional U.S. banks and fears over the prospect of a historic U.S. default.



Treasury yields fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made comments Friday to indicate the Fed may leave interest rates steady at its next meeting in June.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,979.99 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,981.95.



Shares in U.S. regional banks came under selling pressure on Friday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reportedly told executives that more mergers may be necessary.



Developments regarding the debt ceiling negotiations also remain in focus after Republican negotiators walked out of a meeting on Friday over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.



U.S. President Joe Biden and top Republican Kevin McCarthy are due to meet at the White House later today for talks on lifting the U.S. debt ceiling.



Janet Yellen has reiterated that the June 1 deadline for raising the federal debt ceiling is non-negotiable.



As negotiations continue, some lawmakers remain optimistic that a deal will be reached before the deadline.



In economic releases, this week's trading may be influenced by U.S. reports on new home sales, durable goods orders and personal income and spending as well as the minutes of the latest Fed meeting.



The Fed will release minutes of the May meeting on Wednesday while U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data is due out on Friday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

