

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford (F) reiterated its expectations for full-year 2023 adjusted EBIT of $9 billion to $11 billion and adjusted free cash flow of about $6 billion. The company continues to anticipate EBIT of about $7 billion for Ford Blue, up modestly from 2022, and approaching $6 billion for Ford Pro, nearly double last year, and a full-year loss of about $3 billion for the startup Ford Model e.



Also, at the capital markets event on Monday, the company will present bridges to a total company adjusted EBIT margin of 10% in 2026 - 'a waypoint' to higher subsequent profitability. The company will provide walks to 2026 EBIT margin targets for Ford Blue of low double-digits and Ford Pro of mid-teens, and by late 2026 for Ford Model e of 8%.



Ford will also announce latest agreements for battery raw materials at the event.



