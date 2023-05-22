Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.05.2023
Bankai Group's President & CEO, Bankim Brahmbhatt Featured in Capacity's Power 100 List of 2023

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankim Brahmbhatt, Visionary Founder, President & CEO of Bankai Group, is recognized as Capacity Power 100 for being the frontrunner in driving digital transformation and revolutionizing global connectivity. Bankai Group is a global leader in the ICT industry, offering futuristic telecom, A2P messaging, fintech, and technology solutions. The prestigious Power 100 recognition is by Capacity Media, a leading global media and events organization in the telecommunications industry.

Bankai Group's President & CEO, Bankim Brahmbhatt Featured in Capacity's Power 100 List of 2023

The listing becomes even more special as the Capacity Media platform received more than 250 nominations this year, and to triumph over this stiff competition is phenomenal. Bankim's achievements aced among the 'best of the best,' which included trailblazers, innovators, and leaders driving the global digital infrastructure space.

This recognition is an insignia of the relentless pursuit and innovation Mr. Brahmbhatt, and his team have implemented over the years to make a positive impact around the globe.

Expressing happiness and gratitude for this recognition, Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, Group CMO, Bankai, stated, "Being listed in Capacity Media's Top 100 Power List is a great honor. This accomplishment is a result of the outstanding effort and commitment of Mr. Brahmbhatt and the entire Bankai team."

Bankai Group's growing stature as a leader underscores its position as a trusted global partner. The company has been instrumental in delivering unparalleled telecommunication solutions that facilitate seamless connectivity and empower businesses worldwide.

About Bankai Group

Bankai Group is a globally recognized leader in the Telecom, Fintech, Technology, and Consulting business. For the past 30+ years, the company has been instrumental in providing the ultimate Voice & SMS Carrier Solutions worldwide with exceptional competence in IP interconnects. Bankai helps automate the businesses of telecom operators, carriers, and service providers through an automated carrier platform. It also offers indigenously developed Digital Financial Solutions, Revenue Management, and Network Switching Solutions for Fintech and Telecom industries through its technology division, Panamax.

About Capacity Media

Capacity Media, founded in 2000, is a vital source of news and events for today's telecommunications wholesale carrier and service provider markets. Its portfolio consists of Capacity magazine and 24 large-scale global events, including Capacity Europe, International Telecoms Week (ITW), the Global Carrier Awards, as well as networking receptions, carrier directories, and an online news source.

Contact:
Phone: +1 718 713 8417
Email: info@bankaigroup.com

Photo https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082071/Bankai_Group_CEO_Power_100.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bankai-groups-president--ceo-bankim-brahmbhatt-featured-in-capacitys-power-100-list-of-2023-301830642.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
