Montag, 22.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2023 | 12:46
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunstone IV hf.: Bond Issuance - Prospectus approval by Financial Supervision

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstone IV hf.'s (the "Company") prospectus, dated 15 May 2023, related to a proposed admission of the Company's bonds, MILA 300929 (the "Bonds") for trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Iceland hf., has been approved by the Icelandic Financial Supervision (Icel. Fjármálaeftirlitið).

The prospectus, which consists of two documents

The Bonds are expected to commence trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Iceland hf. on 22 May.

All issued bonds have been sold.

For more information please contact:
Inga Helga Halldórudóttir
Compliance officer
Sunstone IV hf.
regluvordur@mila.is


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
