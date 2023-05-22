Sunstone IV hf.: Bond Issuance - Prospectus approval by Financial Supervision

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstone IV hf.'s (the "Company") prospectus, dated 15 May 2023, related to a proposed admission of the Company's bonds, MILA 300929 (the "Bonds") for trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Iceland hf., has been approved by the Icelandic Financial Supervision (Icel. Fjármálaeftirlitið).



The prospectus, which consists of two documents

The Bonds are expected to commence trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Iceland hf. on 22 May.

All issued bonds have been sold.

For more information please contact:

Inga Helga Halldórudóttir

Compliance officer

Sunstone IV hf.

regluvordur@mila.is