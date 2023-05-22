Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Natuzzi Group") announced today that it held, on first call, its annual general shareholders' meeting on May 19, 2023 (the "Annual General Meeting").

At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved the Company's stand-alone financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and acknowledged the approval of the 2022 consolidated financial statements of the Natuzzi Group by the Company's Board of Directors at a meeting held on April 13, 2023. As previously announced, the Group reported for the 2022 fiscal year consolidated total net sales of €468.5 million, versus €427.4 million in the previous year, and a net profit of €1.3 million as compared to a net profit of €4.4 million for 2021.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 710 mono-brand stores and 497 galleries as of March 31, 2023, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

